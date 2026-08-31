PCB set to remove Sarfaraz, Umar Gul from Test coaching roles: reports

LONDON – Important decisions were taken during a meeting chaired by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi in London, according to sources.

Reports said a decision has been made to relieve former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed of his responsibilities as head coach of the Test team. Bowling coach Umar Gul will also be removed from his role.

However, Sarfaraz and Umar Gul will remain part of the team for the third Test.

According to reports, Mike Hesson will serve as head of the coaching staff for the Birmingham Test. He will also take charge as head coach of the Test team during Pakistan’s upcoming home series against Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

Reports further said that Salman Ali Agha is likely to be sent back home before the third Test. He will return to Pakistan along with Mohammad Rizwan and Imam-ul-Haq.