Who is Imran Sarwar, the New Boss of National Bank of Pakistan?

KARACHI – Seasoned banker Imran Sarwar takes charge as National Bank of Pakistan’s President and CEO, bringing more than 27 years of experience in risk management, corporate banking and financial leadership.

The federal government named Imran Sarwar to lead the state-owned multinational commercial bank which is a subsidiary of State Bank of Pakistan after weeks of speculation over who would take control of one of Pakistan’s most important financial institutions.

Finance Division issued the appointment notification on September 3, confirming that Sarwar will assume the position with immediate effect.

Sarwar’s appointment confirms a decision that had been closely watched by the banking and financial markets.

Imran Sarwar

Sarwar steps into NBP leadership with more than 2.5 decades of experience across banking, risk management, credit policy and corporate strategy.

In previous years, he worked with United Bank Limited (UBL) as Group Executive for Risk and Credit Policy and Chief Risk Officer. His responsibilities included overseeing the bank’s risk architecture and shaping its credit policy framework. His career has taken him across major banking markets, including Pakistan, the UAE, the UK and Australia, giving him extensive exposure to international banking operations and risk management.

Sarwar previously held a series of senior positions at Standard Chartered Bank, with his most recent role being Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking for the UAE.

His professional experience also includes board-level positions at Khushhali Microfinance Bank and the Pakistan Mortgage Refinance Company (PMRC), where he contributed to risk policy and governance frameworks.

His academic background combines finance and law. Sarwar holds a business and accounting degree from Ohio Wesleyan University in the United States and an LLB from the University of Punjab.

Sarwar’s appointment brings the curtain down on a selection process that began in June, when the Finance Division invited applications for the NBP’s top post. The position became vacant after former NBP President and CEO Rehmat Ali Hasnie left following the expiry of his final extension on August 21.

During the transition, NBP Chief Financial Officer Abdul Wahid Sethi handled the bank’s affairs in an acting capacity.

Nine candidates were interviewed in mid-August by a selection panel headed by the Finance Minister. Among the most prominent names competing for the position were Zafar Masud, President and CEO of the Bank of Punjab, and Hassan Raza, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank of Khyber.