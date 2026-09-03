Kia Planning to Launch 1,000cc Turbo Sonet, Stonic SUVs in Pakistan?

Kia Pakistan dropped a hint about its next SUV, and the numbers have already started a guessing game among local car enthusiasts. The automaker teased new 1,000cc turbocharged petrol SUV for Pakistan, but stopped short of revealing the model’s name, price or launch date.

That single clue is enough to point toward three familiar names from Kia’s global portfolio, but there is a twist. SUV hiding behind Kia’s teaser could be the Sonet, Syros or Stonic.

Kia’s international lineup includes Sonet, Syros and Stonic in 1000cc category. All three can be found with a 998cc three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, front-wheel drive and 172 Nm of torque, although their power outputs and specifications vary by market.

Sonet and Syros can produce around 118–120 hp, while the international Stonic’s 1.0-litre turbo configuration produces around 99–100 hp depending on market and specification. Sonet, Syros and Stonic also differ significantly in their dimensions and positioning.

All three are five-seaters and use front-wheel drive. The three SUVs share the same basic Hyundai-Kia 1.0-litre three-cylinder Smartstream/Kappa T-GDi engine family. Sonet’s 1.0 T-GDi can deliver around 118 hp and 172 Nm, while the Syros produces approximately 118–120 hp and 172 Nm.

Stonic’s 1.0 T-GDi is tuned differently in some markets, producing roughly 99 hp while retaining 172 Nm of torque. A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is available with these turbo configurations, while certain markets also offer manual transmission options.

Among the three possibilities, the Syros could arguably be the most intriguing. It is the newest of the three and brings a more modern cabin and technology package to the compact-SUV segment. Depending on specs, Syros can feature Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, panoramic dual-pane sunroof, Harman Kardon audio, powered driver’s seat, rear AC vents, connected-car technology and six airbags.

It also offers a 390-litre boot, with its sliding rear seats allowing luggage capacity to increase further. The model has also received a 5-star Bharat NCAP safety rating in its launch market. If Kia wants to make a big statement with an entirely new compact SUV, the Syros would certainly fit the bill.

Sonet could arguably make just as much sense. It already exists as a globally established subcompact SUV and offers the exact 1.0-litre turbocharged three-cylinder formula mentioned in Kia Pakistan’s teaser. Depending on market and trim, the Sonet can come with features including ADAS, a 360-degree camera, blind-view monitoring, connected-car technology, ventilated seats, an electric sunroof and a 7-speed DCT.

Then there is the Stonic. Unlike the other two candidates, the Stonic name is already familiar to Pakistani buyers. However, the international Stonic and the Pakistani-market version are not identical in terms of powertrain. The international model is available with the 998cc turbocharged three-cylinder engine, while Pakistan’s existing Stonic has traditionally been offered with a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine.

That raises interesting possibility as Kia could potentially introduce a turbocharged Stonic variant or updated version, although that would make the teaser less of an entirely new nameplate launch.

Kia Pakistan has not announced a price for the mystery SUV, but international pricing gives some idea of how these models are positioned.

In South Africa, the Kia Sonet starts at around R284,995, including VAT, while a 1.0T TGDI EX automatic example is priced at approximately R394,695. Kia Stonic 1.0 T-GDi starts at around £20,910 retail in the UK for the 98bhp Pure manual. The 7-speed DCT version is around £21,910 retail, with on-the-road prices of approximately £22,195 and £23,195, respectively.

Syros does not currently have a comparable non-Indian international retail price, so attaching a foreign “global price” to it would be misleading. And none of these figures should be considered a prediction of the Pakistani price. Taxes, duties, freight, localization, equipment levels and Kia Pakistan’s pricing strategy could significantly change the final figure.

For now, Kia is keeping the most important detail under wraps.