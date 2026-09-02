India to host inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in 2027

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced India as the host country for the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy 2027.

The tournament will be held from February 14 to 28, 2027, across Mumbai and Vadodara, with six teams set to compete.

Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will participate in the event. The teams were selected based on the Women’s T20I rankings, with July 6 set as the qualification cut-off date.

Sri Lanka had initially been awarded hosting rights for the Women’s Champions Trophy. However, the country still needs to implement certain reforms in line with ICC guidelines.

According to reports, decisions regarding the required reforms were taken during the ICC Annual Conference held in July this year.