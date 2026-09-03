Lahore braces for More Rains as New Spell set to hit Punjab this Weekend

Lahore witnessed widespread rain on Thursday noon as Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) forecasts more rain, wind and thundershowers in the city through September 5, with the weather system expected to become more active toward the weekend.

Punjab capital remained hot and humid, with the temperature hovering around 30°C in the morning and the mercury expected to climb to 35°C during the day. The minimum temperature is forecast at 27°C, while winds are blowing at around 10 km/h and humidity stands at 73%.

For Lahore, the forecast points to partly cloudy conditions with rain, strong winds and thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavier showers during the period. The PMD has warned that the developing weather system could also increase the risk of slight urban flooding in low-lying parts of the city.

The weather system is being fueled by moist currents penetrating the upper parts of the country, while a westerly wave is affecting northern areas. The westerly system is expected to strengthen further on September 4 and 5, potentially intensifying rainfall activity over upper Punjab, including Lahore.

PDMA has issued a rain alert until September 5, directing relevant departments to remain vigilant and take precautionary measures.

Authorities have also warned that strong winds and heavy rainfall could damage weak structures, electricity poles, billboards and solar panels. Residents have been advised to exercise caution, particularly during thunderstorms.

The wider weather system is expected to affect several districts of Punjab, including Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Mianwali, Attock, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Hafizabad and Kasur. Isolated heavy rainfall is also possible during the night.

PMD warned that heavy rainfall could trigger urban flooding in low-lying areas of Lahore, Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot.

With the latest spell expected to remain active through the weekend, Lahore residents are being urged to stay alert as another round of monsoon rain could bring temporary relief from the heat but also renewed flooding and traffic disruption risks.