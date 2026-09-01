Schools closed in Rawalpindi, Islamabad as heavy rain raises flood risk

RAWALPINDI/ISLAMABAD – All public and private educational institutions in Rawalpindi and Islamabad have been closed today (1 September 2026) as torrential rain lashed the twin cities, with around 160 millimetres of rainfall recorded overall and water levels in Nullah Lai continuing to rise.

The heavy downpour has raised concerns over urban flooding, particularly in low-lying areas of Rawalpindi. Authorities have warned residents living along Nullah Lai to move to safer locations as a precaution.

According to the latest figures provided by the authorities, the water level in Nullah Lai at Kattarian has crossed 27 feet, while the level at Gawalmandi has reached 21 feet. Sirens have also been sounded around Nullah Lai following the rise in water levels.

The Rawalpindi Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has been placed on high alert and a rain emergency has been declared. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (retd.) Nadeem Nasir directed WASA, Rescue 1122, Civil Defence, Solid Waste Management and the Municipal Corporation to remain on alert.

WASA teams and heavy machinery have been deployed in low-lying areas to facilitate the immediate drainage of rainwater. Special arrangements have been made in areas including Liaquat Bagh, Committee Chowk Underpass, Murree Road, Dhoke Khabba, Circular Road and Sadiqabad.

WASA officials said Nullah Lai and other drains across the city were being continuously monitored to respond to any further increase in water levels.

Residents in areas surrounding Nullah Lai have been advised to take precautionary measures and follow safety instructions issued by the authorities amid the continuing threat of flooding.