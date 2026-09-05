Maryam Nawaz says Punjab faces greater terror threat from neighbouring provinces

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Saturday said the province faced a greater security threat from neighbouring provinces than from neighbouring countries, warning that terrorism was entering Punjab through its provincial borders.

Speaking at an artificial intelligence (AI) technology event in Lahore, the chief minister said Punjab faced security threats from all its provincial borders, while stressing that the province had remained safe despite the challenges.

She said the law and order situation had improved significantly since her government came to power in 2024. However, she identified organised crime and religious intolerance among the major challenges facing the province.

Referring to groups that allegedly exploit religion for political purposes, Maryam said some organisations spread hatred “under the cover of religion” while, in reality, functioning as political parties.

She said religious events were now being held peacefully, in contrast to the atmosphere of religious polarisation witnessed a few years ago.

The chief minister also described Punjab as the country’s “most AI-enabled province”, saying her government had invested billions of rupees in technology and security measures to strengthen the province and protect its people.

Maryam recalled that when she assumed office, she found that terrorists had access to more advanced technology than the government, including night-vision cameras, and were carrying out attacks through carefully planned operations.

“Thank God, we now have a complete system in place,” she said.

She added that security cameras had been made bulletproof after terrorists began targeting them. Thermal cameras and drones have also been deployed at checkpoints and joint checkpoints as part of efforts to enhance security and protect citizens.