Punjab announces Rs60,000 monthly stipend for climate interns

LAHORE – The Punjab government has launched the third batch of Phase II of the Chief Minister’s Climate Leadership Development Internship Programme, offering graduates a monthly stipend of Rs60,000.

Selected candidates will receive the stipend for three months while undergoing professional training, field exposure and mentorship. They will also participate in practical activities related to climate change and environmental protection.

Half of the available seats have been reserved for women, while a separate quota has been allocated for graduates holding foreign degrees. Candidates will be selected through an automated merit-based system.

The programme will provide interns with access to a Learning Management System portal, district-level field inspections and an opportunity to earn international certification through the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Participants will work alongside field offices and policy units of environmental protection authorities, gaining practical experience in environmental projects and climate-related initiatives.

Eligible graduates can submit their applications until Sept 18, 2026. Further information is available through the government helpline at 1373.