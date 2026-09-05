PTI social media activist Falak Javed arrested in Jinnah House attack case

LAHORE – Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed in connection with the Jinnah House attack case.

After her arrest, police presented the accused before an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and sought her physical remand for investigation.

The court accepted the police request and granted five-day physical remand of Falak Javed.

ATC Judge Malik Abid Hussain heard the case. According to police, a case against Falak Javed has been registered at Sarwar Road Police Station.