Punjab police reshuffle brings 20 new postings

LAHORE – Punjab Inspector General of Police Abdul Karim has ordered the transfer and posting of 20 officers in the Crime Control Department (CCD) and other wings across the province.

According to official notifications, Humayun Iftikhar has been posted as SP CCD Muzaffargarh, Javed Tahir as SP CCD Multan, Muhammad Ishaq Sial as SP CCD Khanewal, Nasrullah Khan as SP CCD Sargodha, Adnan Ahmed as SP CCD Mandi Bahauddin and Rai Ehsanullah as SP CCD Nankana Sahib.

Rai Nasir Abbas has been appointed DSP Headquarters CCD Punjab in Lahore, while Mushtaq Ahmed has been posted as DSP AVLS City Lahore.

Rais Ahmed has been posted as DSP Defence CCD Lahore, Anjum Tauqeer as DSP Kidnapping for Ransom Cell CCD Lahore and Atif Imran as DSP AVLS CCD Sheikhupura.

Haroon Elahi has been appointed DSP Headquarters CCD Multan, Habib-ur-Rehman as DSP Headquarters CCD Sargodha and Mujahid Hussain as DSP AVLS CCD Multan.

Several appointments have also been made in legal wings. Safdar Ali has been posted as DSP Legal CCD Gujranwala, Ubaid Ahmed as DSP Legal CCD Headquarters Lahore, Nasir Abbas as DSP Legal CCD Lahore and Shahid Siddiq as DSP Legal Investigation Lahore.

Meanwhile, Zaheer Ahmed has been appointed District Traffic Officer Nankana Sahib and Asim Raza as District Traffic Officer Gujrat.

Police officials said the reshuffle was aimed at streamlining administrative affairs and improving the effectiveness of policing across different departments.