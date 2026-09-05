IBCC introduces new equivalence rules, raises passing marks to 40%

KARACHI – The Inter Board Coordination Commission (IBCC) has approved a series of measures aimed at making Pakistan’s examination system more flexible, standardised and focused on conceptual learning.

Under the new decision, students from foreign examination boards will be eligible for Science Group equivalence if they have passed at least two science subjects.

The IBCC Forum also recommended recognising the qualifications of 12 additional Deeni Madaris as equivalent to Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) qualifications. This will bring the total number of religious seminaries covered by the equivalence framework to 26.

In another move, the commission decided to include B-Form or CNIC numbers on SSC and HSSC certificates to facilitate the identification and verification of academic records.

The decisions were taken during the 184th meeting of the IBCC Forum, held in Murree.

According to an IBCC press release, the two-day meeting focused on shifting the country’s examination system away from rote memorisation towards concept-based assessment, while improving transparency, consistency and the international recognition of Pakistani qualifications.

The meeting was attended by chairpersons of Boards of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISEs), technical education boards and senior officials from curriculum and textbook boards across the country.

IBCC Forum National Coordinator Inayatullah Waseem called for greater participation and collective ownership of examination reforms. He said the forum provides a national platform for examination boards to exchange successful practices and jointly address challenges confronting the education system.

He stressed that stronger coordination among boards and uniform implementation of agreed reforms were essential to ensure fairness, quality and public confidence in examinations.

A key agenda item was the implementation of the prime minister’s directives for standardising examination systems nationwide. The forum approved measures aimed at bringing greater consistency to assessment and examination procedures, which officials said would also enhance the credibility and global recognition of Pakistani qualifications.

The forum was informed that examination boards in Sindh, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), AJK Board, KIU Board, Aga Khan Board and Ziauddin Board had already implemented the revised grading policy, under which the minimum passing percentage has been raised to 40%.

Awareness programmes and workshops will be conducted across the country to help boards implement the new grading system.

The forum also agreed to prepare a common calendar for theory and practical examinations and develop standardised guidelines and procedures for practical exams to promote consistency, fairness and transparency.

BISE Kohat, BISE Quetta and FBISE presented their successful initiatives and best practices at the meeting for consideration by other examination boards.

IBCC Executive Director Dr Ghulam Ali Mallah praised the Punjab government for appointing examination board chairpersons on merit, saying professional leadership was strengthening the IBCC Forum’s efforts to reform the examination system.

He also appreciated the Sindh government and provincial examination board chairpersons for introducing e-marking across the province, describing the initiative as an important step towards improving transparency, efficiency and credibility.

The IBCC further decided to provide scholarships and international exposure opportunities to board toppers, while winter and summer camps will be organised for high-achieving students to enhance their learning, leadership skills and broader exposure.

Dr Mallah said the reforms were part of a wider national effort to establish an examination system that measures understanding rather than memorisation, promotes genuine learning, makes greater use of technology and strengthens the standing of Pakistani qualifications both nationally and internationally.