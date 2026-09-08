Sindh announces one-hour reduction in school timings

KARACHI – Sindh Education Minister Sardar Shah has announced a one-hour reduction in school timings across the province.

The minister made the announcement in a post on his official Facebook account.

Addressing a ceremony in Karachi, Sardar Shah said the authorities had failed to formulate a uniform education policy, adding that the large number of out-of-school children remained a major challenge.

He said floods had damaged the boundary walls of around 20,000 schools, while Pakistan was among the countries spending the least on education worldwide. He urged the federal government to allocate funds for educational centres through the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

The education minister said millions of children were being provided education through community-based centres. He added that inflation was continuing to rise, resulting in increased operating costs for these educational centres.