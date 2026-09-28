US Commission reviewing Afghanistan War meets Field Marshal Asim Munir: ISPR

RAWALPINDI – A delegation of the US Afghanistan War Commission, led by Co-Chairs Ms. Shamila N. Chaudhary and Dr. Colin F. Jackson, held talks with Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), HJ, at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, ISPR said Monday.

The high-level meeting came as the Commission undertakes a review of the United States’ two-decade engagement in Afghanistan, bringing Pakistan’s regional experience and assessment of the conflict into discussions surrounding the review.

The talks focused on a range of issues connected to Afghanistan and regional security, including Pakistan’s support during the conflict, the evolving security environment in the region and developments in Afghanistan. The exchange also examined perspectives considered relevant to the Commission’s assessment of the conflict’s broader strategic, diplomatic and operational dimensions.

Field Marshal Asim Munir presented Pakistan’s perspective on the security dynamics that influenced the course of the Afghanistan conflict and outlined the challenges Pakistan faced throughout the prolonged war.

The army chief emphasized the importance of incorporating the regional perspective into any comprehensive assessment of the conflict, particularly Pakistan’s experience of the security, diplomatic and strategic consequences associated with the war in neighboring Afghanistan.

The delegation, meanwhile, acknowledged Pakistan’s longstanding involvement in the Afghanistan conflict and recognized the sacrifices made by the country during the two-decade period. The visiting officials also appreciated Pakistan’s continued contribution to efforts aimed at promoting regional peace and stability.

The meeting places Pakistan’s experience directly within the wider U.S. examination of its 20-year engagement in Afghanistan, offering opportunity for the Commission to consider perspectives from a key regional actor that was closely affected by the conflict and its aftermath.