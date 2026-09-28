Six more Arrested in Lahore Foreign Woman Gang-Rape Case as Medical Report emerges

LAHORE – Probe inot Gang-rape of a foreign woman in Lahore continues with six more people arrested as a medical examination of the victrim revealed injury marks on her shoulder and knee.

The medical examination revealed injury marks on her body, while police advanced the investigation by detaining six more people. According to the medical report, the woman had injury marks on her shoulder and an injury on her knee. Doctors also collected DNA samples from her body as part of the forensic investigation.

The latest development comes as police continue to track people allegedly linked to the incident. Six additional individuals have been taken into custody during the investigation.

Police later handed the detained individuals over to Defence C Police for questioning. Police sources said the six people were close friends of the main suspects and had remained in contact with them.

Investigators are now questioning the detainees about the alleged assault as well as the whereabouts and activities of the main suspects. Police have reportedly used mobile phone records and location data to trace and detain the individuals.

The case involves a 20-year-old Azerbaijani woman who, according to police, had travelled to Pakistan for business. Earlier reports said she was allegedly taken to a rented flat near Raiwind, where three men were accused of sexually assaulting her.

Teams from Crime Control Department CCD, and investigation wings are jointly working on the case. Authorities have also reportedly sought the placement of the suspects’ names on the Provisional National Identification List after they allegedly left Lahore.

The woman has also recorded her statement before a judicial magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, with the proceedings reportedly lasting more than an hour.