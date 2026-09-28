Raheel Baloch dies in Tragic Crash during Karachi Freestyle Race

KARACHI – A high-speed freestyle motorcycle race near Bahria Town on Karachi’s Super Highway ended in tragedy when well-known biker Raheel Baloch suffered a fatal crash.

The accident occurred on Saturday, September 26, as Baloch was taking part in the freestyle motorcycle race, according to sources. Sources said the crash was severe, leaving the rider with critical injuries that he could not survive.

Baloch was a familiar figure in Karachi’s motorcycle riding scene and had earned recognition for his involvement in freestyle riding and motorcycle stunts.

News of his sudden death has sent shockwaves through the local biking community, with fellow riders and motorcycle enthusiasts expressing grief over the loss.

The tragedy has also put the spotlight on the circumstances surrounding the crash and safety arrangements at the event, with questions emerging over the precautions in place for riders participating in the high-risk competition.

Pakistan continues to grapple with deadly road crashes, with motorcycles accounting for big share of incidents. Punjab alone reported more than 43,000 crashes in May 2026, while the death of Karachi freestyle rider Raheel Baloch has renewed concerns over motorcycle safety and precautions at high-speed riding events.