DOHA – A claim circulating online that Qatar Airways flight from Doha made an emergency landing in occupied Jammu has been rejected by Sialkot International Airport, which says the aircraft actually landed at Sialkot Airport as scheduled.

According to Sialkot International Airport spokesperson Umair Khan, Qatar Airways flight arrived from Doha on morning of September 27 and landed at Sialkot International Airport. The aircraft subsequently departed for Doha according to its scheduled operation.

Airport authorities said the confusion stemmed from incorrect information displayed on FlightRadar24. The spokesperson linked aircraft’s appearance at another location to a technical issue and inaccurate GPS data.

In other words, the location shown on the flight-tracking platform did not shows aircraft’s actual landing point, according to the airport’s clarification.

Sialkot International Airport’s own flight information lists Qatar Airways flight QR630 from Doha as having landed at Sialkot on September 27. The airport’s records show the flight arriving at 02:08, against a scheduled arrival time of 02:30. The flight tracking service also lists QR630 as a regular Doha-Sialkot service and cautions that its flight information is compiled from multiple sources and can contain errors or changes.

Sialkot International Airport spokesperson categorically rejected the claim that the aircraft landed in occupied Jammu, saying the flight landed in Sialkot instead. He further said the aircraft’s landing can be independently verified through the Pakistan Airports Authority’s radar system.

The airport says the aircraft landed at Sialkot International Airport on September 27 and later returned to Doha as scheduled. Authorities linked the contradictory location shown online to technical and GPS-related errors in flight-tracking data.