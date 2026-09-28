Four Tarrorists ‘sent to hell’ in Intelligence-Based Operation in D.I. Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN – Security forces carried out successful intelligence-based operation in Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, killing four militants affiliated with Fitna al-Khawarij.

According to security sources, the operation was conducted under the Azm-e-Istehkam vision following intelligence regarding the movement of militants in the area. Security personnel kept a close watch on the suspects before launching the operation, resulting in the killing of four militants.

A large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered from the militants following the operation. Afghan currency was also found in their possession. The recovery of weapons and ammunition is expected to assist authorities in determining the activities and possible links of the militants involved.

Security forces have reiterated that intelligence-based operations will continue as part of efforts to eliminate terrorism and strengthen security across the country. Officials said the ongoing operations are aimed at disrupting militant activity and creating conditions for lasting peace and stability.

The latest operation comes as security forces continue intelligence-led efforts against militant networks in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and other areas affected by terrorism.