No Luck for Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem at Asian Games 2026

NAGOYA – Pakistan’s Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem faced unwanted finish at 2026 Asian Games on Monday, ending the men’s javelin throw final in fourth place despite producing a season-best effort of 80.29 metres.

Competing under rainy conditions in Nagoya, Nadeem opened his campaign with a 76.69m throw before his second attempt was ruled a foul. The Pakistani star responded strongly in the third round, launching the javelin 80.29m to move into fourth position and put himself back into medal contention.

But the comeback could not be sustained. Nadeem’s fourth, fifth and sixth attempts were all fouls, bringing his challenge to an end and leaving the Olympic champion without a medal. The podium was dominated by Sri Lanka and India.

Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage produced a stunning 88.55m effort to capture the Asian Games gold medal. India’s Yashvir Singh claimed silver with a personal-best 85.72m, while compatriot Rohit Yadav secured bronze with 84.35m.

For Nadeem, the fourth-place finish adds to a difficult 2026 season. The reigning Olympic champion had previously finished ninth at the Commonwealth Games, where his best final throw was 77.41m. His Asian Games performance was an improvement, but his 80.29m effort still left him 4.06m short of the bronze-medal mark. The result also means Nadeem, who famously won Olympic gold in Paris with a record 92.97m throw, leaves Nagoya without a place on the podium.

Meanwhile, Pathirage continued his remarkable season. The Sri Lankan star entered the Asian Games as the world’s leading javelin thrower and added another major title to his 2026 campaign. His winning throw of 88.55m came in his sixth and final attempt.

Final Results

Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage (Sri Lanka) — 88.55m

Yashvir Singh (India) — 85.72m

Rohit Yadav (India) — 84.35m

Arshad Nadeem (Pakistan) — 80.29m

Muhammad Yasir (Pakistan) — 73.50m

Nadeem’s 80.29m was his best throw of the season, but it was not enough to return the Olympic champion to the Asian Games podium.