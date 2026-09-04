Pakistan slashes petrol price by Rs3 litre

ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3 per litre for three days following a continued rise in prices, while increasing the price of diesel.

According to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has determined the new prices under the procedure issued by the federal government for revising petroleum product prices.

According to the notification, the price of high-speed diesel has been increased by Rs3.74 per litre, setting the new price at Rs378.05 per litre.