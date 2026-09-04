Major Gen Faisal Naseer appointed Nacta National Coordinator for three years

ISLAMABAD – Major General Faisal Naseer of the Pakistan Army has been appointed National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) for a three-year term, according to a notification issued by the Establishment Division on Friday.

The appointment, approved by the federal government, takes effect immediately and has been made on secondment under Section 9(1) of the NACTA Act, 2013.

According to the notification dated September 4, 2026, Major General Faisal Naseer will serve as National Coordinator on standard terms and conditions under JSI-4/85. His appointment will remain effective until further orders.

The Establishment Division directed the officer to submit a copy of his charge assumption report to the relevant section officer. The notification has also been circulated among senior government offices, including the President’s Secretariat, Prime Minister’s Office, Cabinet Division and Interior Division.

Copies were also sent to the chief secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan and Sindh, along with relevant NACTA and government accounting authorities.

Major General Faisal Naseer is an experienced Pakistan Army officer who has held key counter-terrorism and intelligence-related responsibilities during his career. He previously served as Director General Counter-Intelligence at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

As NACTA National Coordinator, Faisal Naseer will oversee the federal authority responsible for coordinating the country’s counter-terrorism and counter-extremism efforts.

His appointment comes as Pakistan continues security and counter-terrorism operations, particularly in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where militant violence remains a major security challenge.