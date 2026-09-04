Passport offices to keep delivery counters open on Saturdays across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The government has decided to keep passport office delivery counters open across the country every Saturday, allowing citizens to collect their ready passports on weekends.

According to sources, passport delivery counters will remain open from 8am to 4pm on Saturdays to provide greater convenience to citizens in receiving their passports.

The special Saturday passport delivery facility will initially remain in place for two months.

On the other hand, sources said that passports that have not been collected from the relevant offices for more than six months will be destroyed in accordance with government policy.

Citizens have been advised to collect their ready passports from the relevant passport offices in a timely manner to avoid any inconvenience.