FIA starts probe as 12 Pakistanis go missing on illegal ‘Dunki’ Route through Iran

LAHORE – Pakistanis continue to travel abroad seeking better future but a similar case turned into nightmare for 12 youths who disappeared in Iran while allegedly attempting to reach Italy through an illegal migration route.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has now launched a full-scale investigation, registered criminal cases, and formed special teams to track down those responsible. FIA’s Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Lahore started conducting raids to arrest the suspects, while all available resources are being deployed to recover the missing youths. Authorities are also coordinating with relevant agencies abroad in an effort to trace their whereabouts.

The missing group allegedly been sent on the dangerous ‘Dunki’ route. which is used for illegal overland migration toward Europe. Seven of the 12 youths belong to Paseen Village near Jallo Mor in Lahore, including three cousins, Dilshad, Osama, and Waqas.

Family members allege that a local agent identified as Amir collected Rs1 million from each youth after promising to arrange their journey to Italy. The young men reportedly made their last contact with their families after arriving in Iran. Since then, all communication has ceased.

The case took an even more disturbing turn when relatives said ransom demands began arriving from Waqas’s mobile phone. Families also claim they received horrifying videos showing three of the missing youths allegedly in captivity. According to the families, the videos show the young men with iron chains fastened around their necks, crying and pleading for their loved ones to send money to secure their release.

Relatives said the kidnappers are demanding an additional US$6,000 (more than Rs1.6 million) per hostage, despite the families having already paid the alleged agent Rs1 million each. They further claim the captors have threatened severe consequences if the ransom is not paid.

The families insist that the alleged agent, Amir, is a resident of the same locality as several of the missing youths, raising serious questions about the role of local human smuggling networks operating under the guise of overseas employment and migration.

The distressed families formally approached FIA, urging authorities to secure the safe recovery of their loved ones. They have also appealed to the federal government to intervene urgently and work with Iranian authorities to trace the missing youths before the situation worsens.