Fia Issues New Travel Guidelines For Dual National Pakistanis

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued new travel guidelines for Pakistani citizens holding dual nationality, introducing stricter entry requirements for those travelling to the country.

According to the FIA, Pakistani nationals will no longer be allowed to enter Pakistan using an expired or cancelled National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). The new rule will apply to passengers arriving from all countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom.

Under the revised guidelines, dual nationals travelling on a foreign passport must possess either a valid Pakistani visa or a valid NICOP. All airlines have been informed of the new requirements and instructed not to board passengers who fail to meet them.

FIA officials said that travellers carrying an expired or cancelled NICOP will be denied entry and sent back on the next available flight. Previously, airlines had been allowing such passengers to travel to Pakistan despite invalid NICOPs. Airlines have now been directed to strictly comply with the updated guidelines.

The Ministry of Interior has also notified immigration authorities about the new policy, which has been implemented at all airports across the country.