Heavy rain causes waterlogging at Delhi airport, flights disrupted

NEW DELHI – Heavy rains continued to lash parts of India on Friday, causing severe waterlogging at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport and disrupting normal life across the capital.

According to Indian media reports, rainwater entered parts of the airport, including terminal areas, leaving passengers struggling to move through the water with their luggage. The heavy downpour also affected flight operations, with several flights diverted from Delhi airport.

The adverse weather prompted airlines to issue travel advisories, urging passengers to check their flight status and allow extra time for their journeys. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi amid forecasts of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Several roads across Delhi were also inundated, severely affecting traffic and resulting in long queues of vehicles.

Meanwhile, the IMD issued an orange warning for Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and Ghaziabad as heavy rain continued across the Delhi-NCR region.