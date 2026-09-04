PMD forecasts rain, strong winds in Upper and Central Punjab

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms in Islamabad and several parts of upper and central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Heavy rainfall has also been reported at some locations, while southern parts of the country remained hot and humid.

The PMD has forecast further rainfall at several places over the next 24 hours.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has warned that heavy to very heavy rainfall tonight and in the morning may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mardan, Swabi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore and Sialkot.

The department said local streams and nullahs in Kashmir, Murree, Galiyat, Islamabad, Rawalpindi and the Potohar region, including Nullah Lai, may experience flooding due to the heavy rains.

There is also a risk of landslides in mountainous areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Murree, Galiyat and Kashmir.

In Islamabad and adjoining areas, partly cloudy weather is expected, along with strong winds, thunderstorms and rain. Heavy rainfall is also likely during the morning hours.

Most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are expected to remain partly cloudy, while rain accompanied by strong winds and thunderstorms is likely in Dir, Swat, Shangla, Chitral, Kohistan, Battagram, Buner, Nowshera, Peshawar, Swabi, Mardan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Malakand, Mohmand, Khyber, Bajaur, Kohat and Kurram. Heavy rain is also expected at a few places during the morning.