Pdma Issues Alert For Eighth Monsoon Spell Across Punjab

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert for the eighth spell of monsoon rains, with rainfall expected across most districts from August 29 to September 5.

According to the PDMA spokesperson, rain is forecast in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang, Attock, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal and Gujrat.

Heavy rainfall is also expected in Lahore, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Sargodha, Khushab, Mianwali, Noorpur Thal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal and Pakpattan.

The authority warned of possible urban flooding in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Sialkot, while landslides could occur in Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas. Flash flooding in seasonal streams is also possible.

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert and ensure precautionary measures. Relevant departments, including health, irrigation, communications and works, local government and livestock, have also been placed on alert.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather, stay away from unsafe buildings, low-lying areas, standing water and power infrastructure, and seek shelter during thunderstorms.

The PDMA urged people to keep children away from flooded areas, water bodies, electricity poles and wires. In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.