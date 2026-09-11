Pdma Punjab Issues Alert For Final Monsoon Spell From Sept 12 To 17

LAHORE – The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab has issued an alert across the province regarding the ninth and final spell of monsoon rains, with rainfall expected in most districts from September 12 to 17.

According to the PDMA, rain is expected in Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Chakwal, Talagang and Attock from September 12 to 17.

From September 14 to 17, rain is forecast in Lahore, Sialkot, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Wazirabad, Hafizabad, Kasur, Okara, Nankana Sahib and Sargodha.

Rain is also expected in Khushab, Mianwali, Noorpur Thal, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Layyah, Bhakkar, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and adjoining areas.

PDMA Director General Saif Anwar Jappa directed commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province to remain alert, saying district administrations had been issued advance alerts on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister.

The PDMA warned of a risk of urban flooding in major cities due to monsoon rains, particularly in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala and Faisalabad.

The authority also warned of flash floods in seasonal streams and directed the relevant departments of health, irrigation, communications and works, local government and livestock to remain on alert.

In Murree, Galiyat and other hilly areas, authorities have been directed to take necessary precautionary measures due to the risk of landslides.

The PDMA DG also urged citizens to take precautionary measures during bad weather and avoid staying in weak and dilapidated houses, as such structures have been responsible for a higher number of deaths during the monsoon season.

Citizens have also been advised to stay in safe places during strong winds and storms and avoid unnecessary travel.

The PDMA urged people to seek shelter at safe locations to protect themselves from lightning and keep children away from low-lying areas, stagnant water, electricity wires and poles.

Citizens have further been advised to avoid going outdoors during thunderstorms and severe weather.

In case of an emergency, citizens can contact the PDMA helpline at 1129.