New weather system puts Karachi at risk of Heavy Rains next week

A new weather system is strengthening into a depression, raising the possibility of heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds across Karachi next week.

Sindh capital could be in for a fresh spell of rough weather next week, with September 14 and 15 emerging as potential dates for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds as a developing weather system gathers strength.

The system currently being monitored could intensify into a depression and move towards Sindh, potentially triggering widespread rainfall across parts of the province. Karachi may also come under its influence if the system tracks closer to the coast.

Forecasters warn that a stronger system could unleash intense bursts of rain in a short period, raising the risk of water accumulating on roads, urban flooding, traffic disruption and power outages in Karachi.

The possible weather threat comes as Pakistan remains exposed to active late-monsoon conditions in September, when developing systems can rapidly change in strength and direction.

However, there is no confirmed forecast yet of widespread heavy rainfall in Karachi on September 14 and 15. Extended weather models remain changeable, leaving the system’s eventual track, strength and impact uncertain.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) is monitoring the developing system and will provide official warnings and advisories as its movement becomes clearer.

For Karachi residents, the next few days could prove crucial as meteorologists determine whether the developing system will strengthen and move towards Sindh, or weaken before posing a significant threat.