Government, Jamaat-e-Islami to resume talks on petroleum levy on Thursday

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said that negotiations between the government and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) will resume on Thursday.

The first round of talks between the government and JI over the removal of the petroleum levy concluded in the federal capital.

The government delegation was led by Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, while a JI delegation participated in the negotiations.

Addressing a joint press conference after the talks, Ahsan Iqbal said the government had invited Jamaat-e-Islami for negotiations and sought its proposals regarding the petroleum levy.

The federal minister said the government never wanted to impose an additional burden on the public. However, he noted that economies around the world had been affected by the war in Iran, leaving governments with little choice in certain circumstances.

Iqbal said Jamaat-e-Islami had presented its proposals to the government, which would be reviewed in consultation with the relevant institutions.

He added that if any of the JI’s proposals were found to be impractical, the party would also be informed.

The minister said the government and Jamaat-e-Islami would hold another round of talks on Thursday after obtaining feedback from the relevant institutions.