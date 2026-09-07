Icc Fines Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana After Asia Cup Match Against India

DUBAI – The International Cricket Council (ICC) has fined Pakistan women’s cricket team captain Fatima Sana for a Level 1 breach of the governing body’s code of conduct during the Asia Cup match against India.

Fatima Sana had gestured towards the pavilion after dismissing Indian batter Shafali Verma during the match.

The ICC imposed a fine of 10% of Fatima Sana’s match fee and awarded her one demerit point for the violation.

According to the ICC, Fatima Sana admitted to the offence, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

The latest demerit point takes her total to two over the past 24 months. She received her first demerit point on August 6, 2025, during a T20 International against Ireland in Dublin.

In the Asia Cup match against India, Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first but were bowled out for 55 in 18.1 overs. India chased down the target in just 8.4 overs, losing three wickets.

Despite the defeat to India, Pakistan still have a chance to qualify for the Asia Cup semi-finals. The national team will face Hong Kong today, with a victory securing their place in the last four.