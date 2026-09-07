New provinces must reflect public will, says Kundi

ISLAMABAD – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said new provinces or administrative units should be created if the people support them and Parliament endorses them.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with senior journalist and anchorperson Ruhma Irfan Malik, the governor said any such move should follow the PPP’s policy under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Mr Kundi said the creation of new provinces or administrative units must reflect people’s aspirations, adding that public opinion could not be ignored.

Referring to the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said the PTI had governed the province for the past 13 years, and its role in the prevailing situation must also be examined.

He urged all political parties to play their part in restoring peace in the province.

Commenting on the possibility of future cooperation between the PPP and PTI, Mr Kundi said nothing was final in politics. He added that a political alliance or understanding could not be ruled out if the PTI adopted a democratic and political approach.

The governor said political differences are part of the democratic process, but the doors to dialogue, engagement, and reconciliation should remain open in the national interest and to strengthen democracy.