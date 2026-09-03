Never Miss Out: TECNO Begins the Countdown to SPARK 50 Pro, Launching September 10

LAHORE – TECNO today confirmed that the SPARK 50 Pro will launch in Pakistan on Thursday 10 September 2026, built around a simple promise that speaks directly to how Pakistanis actually use their phones: Never Miss Out.

The introduction of SPARK 50 Pro takes aim at a familiar frustration across offices, workshops, shops and campuses, the day rarely goes to plan. For today’s always-connected users, moving between work, classes, social media, gaming, entertainment and everyday responsibilities, the phone needs to keep pace. Too often, the phone is the thing that gives up first. A battery that runs out before the day is over.

Over the coming week, TECNO will begin revealing the technology behind the SPARK 50 Pro, giving consumers a first look at three key capability areas ahead of the full reveal on launch day: The “666” Ultimate Power Engine, engineered to deliver long-lasting power, fast charging and dependable battery performance designed for the long run, including a 15-minute reset for moments when there simply isn’t time to wait around.

Building on the strong popularity of the TECNO SPARK series among young and tech-savvy consumers in Pakistan, the SPARK 50 Pro marks the latest addition to one of TECNO’s most recognised smartphone line-ups.

More details, including full specifications, pricing and retail availability, will be announced on 10 September. The SPARK 50 Pro will be available through TECNO’s authorised retail network nationwide.