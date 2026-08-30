Maryam Nawaz takes Punjab’s AI Push to China as Alibaba Cloud eyes New Opportunities

LAHORE – Punjab’s AI ambitions gets another boost in China, with Alibaba Cloud showing interest in investing in the province’s tech sector as Maryam Nawaz pushes AI into governance, healthcare, agriculture, public services and even classrooms.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz held high-level talks with Alibaba Cloud during her visit to China, with the global technology group expressing interest in investment and cooperation in the province’s rapidly expanding IT sector.

The meeting placed AI-powered governance, healthcare, agriculture, public services and socioeconomic programmes at the centre of discussions, with both sides exploring a potential strategic partnership to deploy artificial intelligence across Punjab’s public-sector services.

Alibaba Cloud officials also praised Punjab’s ongoing initiatives aimed at introducing AI into governance, signalling growing Chinese interest in the province’s technology ambitions.

Maryam Nawaz said Punjab was no longer waiting for the future, stressing that the provincial government was already integrating AI into its governance system and adopting advanced technologies today.

CM highlighted Punjab’s plans to establish what she described as the world’s largest public-sector cancer hospital, while also pointing out that the province has become the first in Pakistan to establish an institution dedicated to artificial intelligence.

She said Punjab would welcome Chinese cooperation in AI and other advanced IT technologies, particularly as the province seeks to strengthen its digital economy and utilise its large pool of young and skilled workers. The talks also opened another potentially significant front, with Alibaba Cloud Senior Vice President Li Jiaping revealing that discussions are underway over the establishment of a data centre in Pakistan.

Li Jiaping said AI could also assist in the diagnosis and treatment of cancer, while welcoming the signing of an MoU between Alibaba Cloud and Punjab.

The meeting also touched on opportunities involving small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) for overseas Pakistanis, broadening the scope of potential cooperation beyond government technology projects.

Punjab Education Minister Ali Mustafa Dar revealed another major AI push, saying AI education has already been made mandatory from Grade 1 across the province. He added that artificial intelligence is being deployed in several key areas, including the Safe City Authority, agriculture, healthcare and other sectors.