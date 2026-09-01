vivo V80 Lite debuts in Pakistan with Easy-Grip Curved Design, Turbo Smoothness

LAHORE – vivo announced official sale of vivo V80 Lite across Pakistan, bringing together refined Easy-Grip Curved Design, turbo-smooth performance, and social-ready imaging in one stylish smartphone. Designed for users who value both form and function, the V80 Lite delivers a premium everyday experience built to keep up with modern lifestyles.

Flawless Ergonomics Meet All-Day Power

The physical relationship you share with your smartphone dictates your entire digital experience. When you are rushing onto a crowded subway train with a coffee in one hand, the V80 Lite features an Easy-Grip Curved Display that provides security and comfort. Moving away from rigid, boxy frames, this handset employs a fluid curvature that naturally rests against your fingers. It is a tangible realization of the “Slay Every Edge” design philosophy, ensuring long reading sessions or social media scrolling never lead to hand fatigue.

What makes this chassis truly remarkable is its Ultra-Slim Unibody Design, allowing it to remain slim and minimize pocket bulk while seamlessly integrating a powerful 7050 mAh All-Day Battery. There is nothing more disruptive to a busy schedule than a dying battery, but this massive energy cell is engineered to support daily routines without forcing you to constantly plan charging breaks. You can navigate the city using GPS, stream podcasts, tackle professional tasks, and still have ample power left for late-night socializing. By offering extended endurance within a sleek unibody, the V80 Lite grants users the freedom to leave their charging cables and power banks at home.

Smooth Performance from Work to Entertainment

The V80 Lite relies on the formidable MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset, powerfully augmented by the Extended RAM. The powerful 8-core CPU acts as a productivity engine. You can switch between drafting important email replies, downloading massive document reports, and joining video calls without encountering application crashes. By dynamically utilizing idle storage space as active memory, the device effortlessly keeps background apps running. As the workday concludes and you pivot to relaxation, this same processing architecture ensures your favorite mobile games and streaming platforms load instantly and run flawlessly. This consistency helps deliver reliable performance across work and entertainment.

A Clearer View for Everyday Content

The V80 Lite is equipped with a gorgeous 1.5K Ultra Clear AMOLED Display. Imagine sitting by a well-lit cafe window attempting to review a critical presentation, the screen’s peak brightness cuts through the glaring sunlight, ensuring text remains legible. When winding down in bed to stream shows or series, the high-resolution panel produces spectacular, true-to-life colors and deep contrasts. Every photograph, website, and video is rendered with precision, bringing your daily content to life.

32 MP Group Selfie Camera & 50 MP Sony Clear Night Portrait

A premium display deserves premium content, and the vivo V80 Lite delivers with a versatile dual-camera system. The 32 MP Group Selfie Camera directly addresses the common frustration of cropped-out friends. Featuring an 84° field of view, it comfortably fits larger groups and scenic backgrounds while preserving natural proportions, authentic skin tones, and fine details, so everyone looks their best in a single shot.

When the party continues after dark, the 50 MP Sony Clear Night Portrait camera captures bright, detailed portraits even in challenging lighting conditions. Whether celebrating in a dimly lit restaurant or enjoying an evening outdoors, it draws in more light while reducing digital noise, helping you preserve clear, vibrant nighttime memories with confidence.

First-Sale Availability and Offers

The time to upgrade has arrived. The vivo V80 Lite first sale officially begins today, September 1, 2026, across Pakistan. Representing a new standard in the mid-range smartphone segment, early adopters are invited to experience this perfect fusion of design and performance. Consumers can select between Silk White and Sapphire Blue. To accommodate varying storage requirements, the smartphone is available in (8GB+128GB) and (8GB+256GB).

The vivo V80 Lite is immediately available for purchase through vivo’s official online storefront. Consumers can also purchase from the e-commerce partners like vivo Official E-Store, Daraz Mall, and Alfa Mall.

It is also available in all authorized physical retail locations nationwide, which includes

Experience Store Packages Mall Lahore, Experience Store Hall Road Lahore, Experience Store Hyderabad, and Experience Store Karachi.

Customers who purchase the vivo V80 Lite between August 25 and September 10, 2026, will also qualify for an exclusive 1-Year Extended Warranty on the device. This offer extends coverage on the entire device by one additional year, excluding damage caused by human error, while the charger and cable warranty remains unchanged at 6 months.

Due to high anticipated demand and limited initial inventory for this promotional launch window, interested buyers are encouraged to visit official retail channels early to secure their preferred model and complimentary gifts.

Stay informed of latest vivo news at https://www.vivo.com/pk/about-vivo/news