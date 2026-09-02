realme unveils “The Ahead Generation” report ahead of C100 series launch for Pakistan’s Gen Z

LAHORE — Ahead of the highly anticipated launch of the realme C100 Series, realme has released a groundbreaking consumer insight report, “The Ahead Generation.”

The report delves into how young people across Pakistan are fundamentally redefining education, careers, and their paths to success. To engineer a smartphone that truly keeps up with today’s youth, realme invested heavily in understanding their evolving daily realities. The core finding is clear: Pakistan’s Gen Z is no longer living a linear life. They are studying, working, creating, and building their futures simultaneously—and they are demanding technology that can power this multi-role lifestyle.

The Multi-Role Reality: Juggling Isn’t Optional

Among the young people surveyed, the traditional “study first, work later” roadmap is a thing of the past. Gen Z is not waiting for graduation to kick off their careers. While 64.4% are attending university or professional classes, a vast majority are simultaneously managing internships, aggressive skill-building, and early-stage income generation. Within the working demographic, 34.3% hold full-time jobs, 25.9% balance part-time roles, and 21.1% are actively building online businesses or side hustles. This reality means labels like “student” or “employee” fail to capture the full picture. Young professionals and entrepreneurs are relentlessly pursuing second ambitions beyond their primary roles.

Ambition Meets Early Responsibility

The urge to carve their own path is deeply ingrained in this generation, with 68.5% stating they value freedom and choosing their own direction above all else. However, this hyper-ambition goes hand-in-hand with immense responsibility. The income they generate early on doesn’t simply fund personal aspirations; this generation frequently contributes to household expenses and supports their families.

Simultaneously, witnessing peers build businesses or secure freelance work creates both intense motivation and high expectations. Gen Z is laser-focused on gaining practical skills and building independent income streams. For them, the goal is not simply to “hustle,” but to achieve financial independence and take absolute control of their futures in a rapidly changing world.

Demanding the Unvarnished Truth, Not Hype

Because they are managing their own trajectories, this generation is fiercely self-directed. According to realme’s findings, 67.9% of young people take full ownership of their major purchasing decisions. They operate with a healthy skepticism toward overly polished corporate promises. Instead, they rely heavily on peer reviews, independent comparisons, and raw, unfiltered information. For tech brands, this means trust must be earned through radical transparency. Clear, credible, and tangible value matters far more than hollow lifestyle claims.

From Insight to Action: The C100 Series Promise

“The Ahead Generation” report isn’t just a cultural snapshot; it is the blueprint for realme’s product evolution in Pakistan. By paying close attention to how young people study, earn, and shape their goals, realme recognizes that technology must adapt to the lives they are building, not force them to adapt around the technology.

For a generation living several roles at once, the expectation is non-negotiable: their technology cannot quit before their day ends. As realme prepares to introduce the C100 Series to the Pakistani market, the brand is ready to deliver a device engineered specifically to endure the relentless pace, pressure, and ambition of the multi-role generation.