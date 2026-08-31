iPhone 17 Pro sets Guinness World Record after surviving fall from over 100,000 feet

Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro has reportedly set a Guinness World Record after surviving a fall from an altitude of more than 100,000 feet during an extraordinary experiment.

According to reports, the iPhone 17 Pro was placed inside a new Air-X phone case developed by mobile accessories maker RhinoShield and carried by a balloon into the stratosphere over Kiruna, Sweden.

The phone was dropped from an altitude of 100,418 feet (30,607 metres), more than three times the cruising altitude of typical passenger aircraft.

During the experiment, the phone remained in the air for around 25 minutes, while temperatures dropped to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius. Remarkably, no parachute, heating system or special landing cushion was used.

The phone eventually landed in a frozen lake in a remote and difficult-to-access area, where a search and rescue team located it around five hours later.

According to a RhinoShield spokesperson, the phone was found in perfect working condition. Its screen and body had no scratches, and the device remained switched on and was capable of making calls.