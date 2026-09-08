Iran warns of economic warfare as tensions with US escalate amid naval blockade

TEHRAN – Iran has warned the United States that continued economic pressure could trigger a wider confrontation in the Persian Gulf, as tensions between the two countries rise following renewed military exchanges.

Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said on Tuesday that Tehran had changed its military posture toward US forces and warned that economic pressure would be met with action at sea.

Iran has also indicated that it plans to establish a restricted maritime area in the Gulf and introduce a designated shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz. Officials said vessels entering the proposed restricted area could face sanctions.

The warnings come after a fresh series of confrontations between the two sides. The United States has said its forces recently struck three Iranian oil tankers, while Iranian state media reported that Tehran used an advanced Qassem Basir missile during attacks on several U.S. vessels.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command has released details of its naval blockade operation against Iran. According to CENTCOM, the operation resulted in the rerouting of 94 vessels, while three Iranian ships were disabled after allegedly violating the blockade.

US forces also searched two commercial vessels as part of inspection operations and reportedly cleared 80 naval mines during a covert operation at sea.

US officials said maritime traffic is expected to increase following the removal of the mines. They also claimed that 20 U.S. aircraft carriers are involved in the blockade operation in the Arabian Sea.

US authorities further said the Strait of Hormuz remains fully open and under the control of the US Navy.