Gujranwala: Parents pardon daughter who killed sister over social media income dispute

GUJRANWALA – A woman accused of allegedly killing her younger sister in Gujranwala has been granted bail after the parents pardoned her.

The case was heard by an Additional Sessions Judge during proceedings on the suspect’s bail application. The accused’s parents appeared before the court and submitted a written statement forgiving their daughter.

Based on the parents’ statement, the court approved the suspect’s bail against surety bonds of Rs50,000.

According to police, the incident took place on August 30 in Ladhewala Waraich. The two sisters were involved in making videos for social media.

Police said the sisters had a dispute over a social media account and financial transactions before the younger sister was allegedly killed.

The case highlights how a dispute involving social media activity and money allegedly escalated into a fatal incident between two sisters.