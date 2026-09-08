IHC to form larger bench to hear petition against PTI’s planned protest

ISLAMABAD – The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has decided to constitute a larger bench to hear a petition challenging the PTI’s planned sit-in and nationwide protest scheduled for Sept 27.

IHC Justice Sarfraz Dogar heard a petition filed by citizen Waqas Ahmed against the expected PTI protest in the federal capital.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer, who identified his client as an Islamabad-based businessman, told the court that the proposed protest could disrupt commercial activities and create difficulties for residents.

The counsel submitted statements attributed to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister along with newspaper reports concerning the planned demonstration. Referring to the 2024 protest, he claimed that three Rangers personnel were killed during attempts to enter Islamabad and that the demonstrations resulted in losses worth millions of rupees.

The lawyer maintained that disputes involving pending cases should be resolved through legal forums rather than street protests. He also argued that the government has legal authority to impose necessary restrictions to maintain public order.

Considering the sensitivity of the matter, the IHC issued notices to the Attorney General and summoned the IGPs and advocate generals of all four provinces in their personal capacity.

The chief justice also likened the issue surrounding the PTI protest scheduled for September 27 to a “constitutional crisis.

The court adjourned the hearing until September 10.