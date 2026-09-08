Hasan Ali’s wife sparks buzz with cryptic instagram post

LAHORE – Pakistani cricketer Hasan Ali’s wife, Samya Khan, has attracted attention on social media following a cryptic Instagram story and a brief change in her social media activity.

Samya recently shared a post criticizing women who become involved with married men, without naming anyone.

In the post, she condemned women who allegedly enter relationships with married fathers for financial reasons while hoping that the man may eventually marry them.

The matter gained further attention after Samya deleted all posts from her Instagram account and unfollowed Hasan Ali. She later followed him again.

The developments sparked discussion across social media platforms, with users speculating about possible issues in the couple’s married life. No specific reason for the social media changes was provided.