Petrol Price in Pakistan Nears Rs371 as Rates rise for Fourth Day in a Row

ISLAMABAD – Petrol price is now touching Rs371 per litre, while high-speed diesel moved even closer to the Rs400 mark, after the government announced another increase effective September 11.

Under the latest petroleum price adjustment, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) raised the ex-depot price of petrol by Rs3.05 per litre and diesel by Rs5.37 per litre. Petrol now costs Rs370.80 per litre, compared with Rs367.75 previously. High-speed diesel has jumped from Rs392.67 to Rs398.04 per litre.

For petrol consumers, the real shock is not just where the price stands today, but how quickly it got there. On September 7, a litre of petrol cost Rs345.87. By September 10, the price had climbed to Rs367.75. Now, from September 11, motorists will be paying Rs370.80.

That amounts to a staggering Rs21.88 increase in only three days. Diesel has decided not to be left behind.

It was priced at Rs378.05 per litre on September 7, rose to Rs392.67 and has now reached Rs398.04. In total, diesel has become Rs14.62 per litre more expensive over the same three-day period.

Of course, the price displayed at the pump isn’t just about the cost of the fuel itself. A sizeable chunk comes from taxes, levies and margins — because apparently, one source of financial pain wasn’t enough.

According to the figures provided, Rs131.60 from every litre of petrol is being collected through these charges. For high-speed diesel, the corresponding figure stands at Rs122.55 per litre above its underlying cost. So while international oil prices are doing their part, domestic charges are making sure the final bill remains suitably uncomfortable.

The latest increase arrives as international crude prices remain above $105 a barrel, adding another layer of pressure on Pakistan’s petroleum prices. And global markets have plenty of reasons to remain nervous.