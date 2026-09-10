Petrol ‘Real Price’ is Rs234, But Pakistanis are Paying Rs367 Per Litre

ISLAMABAD – Petrol prices continue to remain near record high as Pakistanis are bearing brunt of US-Iran war.

Fresh data shows the actual cost of a litre of petrol is Rs234.73, but motorists are now paying Rs367.75 at the pump, Rs133.02 extra for every litre. And that extra amount isn’t disappearing into thin air.

The documents show that Rs131.60 per litre is being collected through levies, taxes and margins on petrol. So while the fuel itself has one price, the long list of additions clearly has other plans for consumers’ wallets. Diesel isn’t exactly offering a discount either.

Diesel is currently priced at Rs392.67 per litre, with Rs122.55 per litre being charged through levies, taxes and margins above its actual cost.

This week, Petrol jumped Rs21.88 per litre in just three days, rising from Rs345.87 on September 7 to Rs367.75. Diesel has also joined the price race, increasing by Rs14.62 per litre over the same period. Its price has climbed from Rs378.05 on September 7 to Rs392.67 per litre.

Global oil prices remain above the $100-a-barrel mark as escalating Iran-US attacks on commercial shipping raise fresh fears of prolonged supply disruptions.

Brent crude slipped 0.1% to $101.10 per barrel, while US WTI rose 0.2% to $96.24 by 0256 GMT on Thursday. Brent is now nearly 30% higher than its early-August low.

Hormuz remains a major concern for energy markets. Before the conflict, it carried around one-fifth of global oil and gas supplies, but traffic has fallen well below normal levels.