Petrol Price in Pakistan jumps to Rs367.75, Diesel Nears Rs393

Another blow to Pakistanis as petrol and diesel prices have been increased once again, putting fresh pressure on motorists and transport costs across the country.

Petrol has become Rs3.40 per litre more expensive, while the price of high-speed diesel has surged by Rs6.72 per litre. {etrol will now cost Rs367.75 per litre, while high-speed diesel will be sold at Rs392.67 per litre. The new prices are effective September 10.

The latest hike comes just days after fuel prices were already raised sharply, pushing pump prices to levels that are likely to further squeeze household budgets and increase transportation expenses.

According to Petroleum Division data, petrol has jumped by Rs21.88 per litre in just three days, while diesel has become Rs14.62 per litre more expensive over the same period. The scale of the increase becomes clearer when compared with prices just three days earlier.

On September 7, petrol was priced at Rs345.87 per litre. It has now climbed to Rs367.75 per litre, marking an increase of Rs21.88 in only three days.

Diesel, meanwhile, stood at Rs378.05 per litre on September 7 and has now risen to Rs392.67 per litre, reflecting an increase of Rs14.62 per litre.

The fresh fuel shock is expected to raise concerns among consumers and businesses alike, with higher diesel costs potentially adding to transportation and logistics expenses while the petrol increase directly hits millions of motorists.