Another electricity price hike hits inflation-stricken consumers

ISLAMABAD – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has raised electricity prices by 52 paisa per unit, adding to the financial burden on inflation-hit consumers.

Following approval from the federal government, NEPRA issued a notification for the second electricity price hike within a week.

According to the notification, electricity prices have been increased by 52 paisa per unit under the quarterly adjustment mechanism.

The increase has been made under the second quarterly adjustment of the current year and will place an additional burden of Rs12.67 billion on electricity consumers.

Consumers will pay the additional amount through their electricity bills for September, October and November.

According to NEPRA, consumers will be charged an additional 52 paisa per unit every month for three months. The increase will apply to consumers across the country, including K-Electric customers.

It is worth noting that this is the second electricity price increase within a week.

On September 4, NEPRA had announced a Rs2.06 per unit increase in electricity prices under the monthly adjustment mechanism.