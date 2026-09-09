Islamabad police officer suspended after bribery video goes viral

ISLAMABAD – A video showing an Islamabad police officer allegedly demanding a bribe from a citizen at a checkpoint has gone viral on social media.

Taking notice of the viral video, SSP Investigation Suleman Zafar suspended the police officer allegedly involved in demanding the bribe.

ASP Noshiwan Minhas has been appointed as the inquiry officer to conduct a transparent investigation into the incident.

SSP Investigation Suleman Zafar said corruption and misuse of authority would not be tolerated under any circumstances.