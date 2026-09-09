FBISE Inter Results 2026: Girls grab 11 of 15 Top Positions across 5 Groups

ISLAMABAD – Girls secured 11 of the 15 top positions across five groups, while Class 12 posted an impressive 85.95% pass rate in 2026 FBISE intermediate exams.

The result numbers tell another story, Class 12 students recorded an impressive 85.95% pass rate, while the success rate for Class 11 stood at 65.31%. Out of 104,838 students registered for HSSC-II, a total of 87,364 candidates passed their examinations. At the HSSC-I level, 67,848 students out of 106,508 registered candidates successfully cleared the exams.

The results were officially opened during a ceremony at the FBISE headquarters in Islamabad, where Federal Education Minister Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui pressed the enter key on a laptop to announce the results. FBISE Chairman Dr Ikram Ali Malik also attended the event and presented an overview of this year’s performance.

FBISE Pre-Engineering and Commerce Results

The female students delivered their most emphatic performance in Pre-Engineering and Commerce, where they occupied all three top positions in both groups.

In Pre-Engineering, Rameen Arjmand of Army Public School and College Girls, Rawalpindi Cantonment, emerged as the topper with 1,075 marks. Zainab Samee of Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantonment, followed in second place with 1,070 marks, while Ansa Fatima of KIPS College, Wah Cantt, secured third with 1,068 marks.

Commerce saw another complete female sweep. Aqsa Farooq of HCCS Educational System, Rawalpindi, secured the first position with 1,051 marks. Her fellow student Aayeza Afzal took second place with 1,047 marks, while Amna Asif of Punjab College Jinnah Campus, Islamabad, finished third with 1,046 marks.

Pre-Medical group produced one of the closest contests among the top scorers. Ammara Azhar of Army Public School and Colleges (Girls), Hamayun Road, Rawalpindi, topped the group with 1,079 marks. Just one mark separated her from Muhammad Jahanzaib of Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad, who scored 1,078 marks and claimed second position.

Syeda Iman Fatima of Army Public School and College, Gujranwala Cantonment, secured third place with 1,076 marks.

General Science group was led by Abdullah Azhar of Punjab College of Science, Blue Area, Islamabad, who secured 1,063 marks. Hayan Azhar of Defence Forces Public School and College, Rawalpindi Cantonment, stood second with 1,059 marks, while Hadia Zakria of Punjab College Campus of Hill House, H-11 Islamabad, took third position after scoring 1,056 marks.

In Humanities, Emaan Fatima of Army Public Degree College, Malir Cantt, Karachi, secured the top position with 1,007 marks. Aamna Azhar of Islamabad Model College for Girls claimed second place with 1,003 marks. The third position ended in a tie, with Raja Yahya Bin Fazil of Islamabad Model College for Boys and Umair Raza of FG Degree College, Lahore Cantt, both scoring 1,002 marks.