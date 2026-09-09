Rs26,000 power bill forces man to sell bike, but Rs70,000 e-challans await

A young man who decided to sell his motorcycle to pay a hefty Rs26,000 electricity bill has found himself facing an even bigger financial problem — Rs70,000 in e-challans.

The motorcycle owner has been issued 35 e-challans, all for riding without wearing a helmet. The total fines imposed through the 35 violations amount to Rs70,000.

According to officials, cameras installed at Sadhar Bypass recorded the violations showing the young man riding without a helmet.

The young man has appealed to the authorities to waive the Rs70,000 in e-challans, saying he was already forced to sell his motorcycle to arrange money for his electricity bill.

The Rs70,000 in traffic fines have now become another major challenge for the young man, who was already struggling to pay his Rs26,000 electricity bill.