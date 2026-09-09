Pakistan bowled out for 133 in final Test against England

Pakistan were bowled out for 133 runs in their first innings against England in the third and final Test of the three-match series in Birmingham.

England captain won the toss and opted to bowl first. Pakistan opened their innings with Saim Ayub and Azaan Awais, but Ayub was dismissed for a duck, while Awais once again failed to make an impact, scoring just nine runs.

Abdullah Shafique was dismissed for three by Robinson, while Shan Masood fell to Jofra Archer. Captain Babar Azam was dismissed for seven runs, while Saud Shakeel scored 43 before returning to the pavilion.

Test debutant Ghazi Ghori was dismissed for four runs, while Mohammad Abbas contributed 21 runs.

Pakistan have handed Test debuts to three players in the final match of the series, with Ghazi Ghori, Razaullah and Imran Randhawa included in the playing XI.

Saud Shakeel presented Ghazi Ghori with his Test cap, while Mohammad Abbas presented the cap to Razaullah and Babar Azam handed one to Imran Randhawa.

England lead the three-match series 2-0 and have already secured a series victory.