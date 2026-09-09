Two Pakistan Navy sailors martyred during sea patrol

KARACHI – Two Pakistan Navy personnel were martyred while carrying out maritime patrol duties aimed at maintaining security at sea, the Navy’s Directorate-General of Public Relations (DGPR) said on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the DGPR, Shoaibur Rehman (PMA-IV) and Ghufran Nasar (PMT-II) lost their lives while performing their assigned patrol duties.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf expressed profound grief over the deaths and paid tribute to the sailors who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Senior Pakistan Navy officers also attended the funeral ceremonies of the martyred personnel and visited their families, the statement said.

Earlier in March, the Pakistan Navy launched Operation Muhafizul Bahr to address what it described as “multidimensional threats” to the country’s maritime trade and shipping.

The operation was launched amid growing regional maritime security concerns and the possibility of disruptions to key international sea routes.

The Navy has said around 90 per cent of Pakistan’s trade is carried by sea. The operation is therefore aimed at protecting vital maritime routes and ensuring the uninterrupted movement of commercial shipping.