Asim Iftikhar appointed Pakistan’s new foreign secretary

ISLAMABAD – Asim Iftikhar has been appointed as Pakistan’s new foreign secretary after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved his appointment, according to official sources.

Iftikhar is currently serving as Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations. He is expected to take charge as foreign secretary soon.

He will replace Foreign Secretary Amna Baloch, whose tenure is set to end in the third week of September.

The 33rd Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Ambassador Amna Baloch, after a distinguished career spanning over three decades and her tenure as Foreign Secretary since 11 September 2024, will retire from government service on 17 September 2026. I commend her dedicated service and… — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) September 9, 2026

Iftikhar brings extensive diplomatic experience to the position, having represented Pakistan at the United Nations and served in various diplomatic assignments during his career.

As foreign secretary, he will oversee the country’s diplomatic affairs and play a key role in coordinating Pakistan’s foreign policy with missions abroad and international partners.

The appointment comes at a time when Pakistan is dealing with a number of important regional and international diplomatic issues, making the foreign secretary’s role particularly significant.